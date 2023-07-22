Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has taken a jibe at General Secretary of the Congress Party Priyanka Gandhi on her visit to the state on Friday and said she should apologise to the residents of Gwalior.

“Priyanka Gandhi is visiting Gwalior, she is welcome here but she should tell why she cheated the residents of Gwalior. During the assembly elections 2018, they (congress) asked for votes in the name of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is concerned with the public, but made Kamal Nath the chief minister, who is concerned with business. She should apologise to the people of Gwalior,” Mishra said.

He also said, “My request to Gandhi is also that she should go to the Gurudwara and apologise for the 1984 Anti-Sikhs riots. Kamal Nath ji, who will sit next to you, is an accused in that riot. During the tenure of your grandmother Indira Gandhi, Kamal Nath was a minister at that time and he leaked information of the nuclear test to America. Doesn't it come under anti-national activity? But he is sitting next to you.”

“You are talking about Harijans and tribal people, but in Rajasthan where there is Congress government, tribal daughter was raped and you, who says Ladki Hu Lad Sakti Hu, did not speak a single word. What is the reason? People of Madhya Pradesh wanted to know about it.” the home minister asked.

What is the reason that children of Harijan and tribal people in Chhattisgarh go naked and you (Gandhi) remain silent and your entire party remains silent in Delhi, Mishra further asked.

People can never forgive the Congress, the real face of the Congress party is coming out, he added.

The home minister also targeted former CM Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath again and called Singh as ‘Chhal Singh Raja’ and Nath as ‘Kapat Nath’. (ANI)

