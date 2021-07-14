Bhopal, Jul 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload reached 7,91,594, after 11 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, while the toll stood at 10,508 with no new casualties, an official of the health department said.

With this, the central state currently has 271 patients undergoing treatment, the official said.

At least 3,69,537 persons took their COVID-19 shots during the day, raising the total vaccination count in the state to 2,45,24,429, he said.

With the addition of 75,152 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has crossed the 1.31 crore mark, the official added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,594, new cases 11, death toll 10,508, recovered 7,80,815, active cases 271, number of tests so far 1,31,75,353.

