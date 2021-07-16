Bhopal, Jul 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh added 15 fresh coronavirus cases that took its tally of infections to 7,91,629 on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries in the state has reached 7,80,884, while the toll stood at 10,510, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 235 active cases.

With the addition of 78,898 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has crossed 1.33 crore, the official said.

Meanwhile, only 2,421 persons were administered the COVID-19 vaccines in the state during the day. A total of 2,50,27,931 jabs have so far been administered in Madhya Pradesh, which has a population of over 7.26 crore population according to the census of 2011.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,629, new cases 15, death toll 10,510, recovered 7,80,884, active cases 235, number of tests so far 1,33,31,081.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)