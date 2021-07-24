Bhopal, Jul 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported six new cases of coronavirus that took its tally of infections to 7,91,738, an official from the state health department said.

With no fresh casualties, the toll stands at 10,512, while the count of recoveries reached 7,81,077, the official said, adding that the state is currently left with 149 active cases.

At least 75,587 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,39,27,528, the official said.

As per the official release, a total of 2,77,07,815 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, of which 8,79,508 were given on Saturday.

