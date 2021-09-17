Bhopal, Sep 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,380 on Friday with the addition of six cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, a health official said.

As many as 19,99,173 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the state during the day. It took the number of doses administered so far to 5,56,58,845.

The recovery count stood at 7,81,754, leaving the state with 109 active cases.

With 68,737 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 1,77,27,162.

