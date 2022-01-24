Bhopal, Jan 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 9,04,744 on Monday after the detection of 10,585 new cases, while the toll increased to 10,576 with six patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The positivity rate reduced to 13.0 per cent on Monday from 13.4 per cent on Sunday, he pointed out.

The recovery count stood at 8,24,275 after 7,822 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 69,893 active cases, he said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 2,665 and 2,128 cases, respectively, in the last 24 hours, he said.

With 80,967 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,53,94,972, the official added.

A government release said 10,87,44,479 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,27,907 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 9,04,744, new cases 10,585, death toll 10576, recoveries 8,24,275, active cases 69,893, number of tests so far 2,53,94,972.

