Bhopal, Aug 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday added 17 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 7,91,845, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,513 as no one succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,207, leaving the state with 125 active cases, he said.

With 71,446 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,45,00,009, he added.

An official release said 3,22,22,542 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 16,189 on Sunday.

