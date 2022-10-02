Bhopal, Oct 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,343 on Sunday after the detection of 23 cases at a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771, while the recovery count increased by 20 to touch 10,43,461, leaving the state with 111 active cases, the official informed.

With 3,921 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,00,53,298, he added.

A government release said 13,31,69,342 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,227 on Sunday.

