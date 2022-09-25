Bhopal, Sep 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,227 on Sunday after the detection of 23 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,771, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.5 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased by 21 to touch 10,43,299, leaving the state with 157 active cases, the official informed.

With 4,385 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,00,26,204, he added.

A government release said 13,20,82,912 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 163 on Sunday.

