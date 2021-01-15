Bhopal, Jan 15 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose by 429 on Friday to reach 2,50,858, while the day also saw six deaths and 574 people getting discharged, an official said.

The state's overall toll is 3,746 and the recovery count is 2,40,155, he added.

"Two patients died in Indore, while Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rajgarh reported one death each," he said.

"Of the new cases, Bhopal accounted for 94 and Indore 82. The number of cases in Indore rose to 56,296, including 916 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 41,393 with 595 deaths. Indore has 1,923 active cases and Bhopal 2,006," he added.

With 23,363 new tests in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to 50,21,899, he informed.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,50,858 new cases 429, death toll 3,746, recovered 2,40,155, active cases 6,957, number of tests so far 50,21,899.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)