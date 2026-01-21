Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayan Chari Mishra on Wednesday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the alleged cow slaughter case in the city.

According to the police, the SIT includes ACP Umesh Tiwari and two police stations incharge officers to assist in the investigation.

Speaking to ANI, CP Mishra said, "An SIT has been formed, which includes an ACP rank officer and two additional inspector rank officers to investigate this matter in further detail with transparency. Strict action is being ensured based on evidence in the matter. The operator of the slaughterhouse has already been arrested. Additionally, action was also taken against the truck driver, truck and other evidence found in relation to the issue."

Earlier in the day, a Hindu outfit recited a Hanuman Chalisa Path as a mark of protest outside the bungalow of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Malti Rai in the city against the alleged cow slaughter case.

"We recited Hanuman Chalisa Path here for the wisdom of the BMC Mayor and the corporation. They leased out a slaughter house to such a person where cows were being slaughtered. The accused was not even remanded and got bail yesterday. What is the corporation doing? The mayor should immediately resign," said protestor Abhijeet Singh Rajput.

He further added that he would write an application to the Chief Minister demanding the resignation of the Mayor.

Recently, the BMC sealed a slaughterhouse in the city after laboratory reports confirmed that a large consignment of meat seized from a truck fell in the prohibited category. The action followed the seizure of around 25 tonnes of meat from a truck in the Jahangirabad area of Bhopal in December last year.

According to officials, on the night of December 17, Hindu right-wing organisations intercepted a truck allegedly transporting meat from Bhopal to Mumbai. The organisations claimed the consignment contained banned meat. Acting on the complaint, police seized the meat and sent samples for laboratory testing. After the report confirmed the presence of the prohibited meat, the BMC sealed the slaughterhouse from where it was allegedly sourced. (ANI)

