Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): A son was killed in a scuffle with his father over his share in the property in Ambikapur Colony in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Crime Rajesh Dandotiya said.

According to the police official, the murder occurred between 3:30 and 4:00 PM on Tuesday, when the son, Goldy alias Ravi, chased his father with a knife following an argument over the property, but was killed amidst the scuffle.

ADCP Crime Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, "A murder case came to light between 3:30 and 4:00 PM. A boy named Goldy, alias Ravi, from Ambikapuri Colony, started demanding his share in the property from his father. An argument ensued. Then the father said that he (deceased Ravi) took out a knife and chased him...in the scuffle, Ravi died."

A team of police officers rushed to the spot, and an investigation is underway.

"The family informed the police station. The team is at the spot, and an investigation is underway," the police officer said.

Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

