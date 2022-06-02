Bhopal, Jun 2 (PTI) With an aim to encourage a form of dancing that is recognized in Olympics as a sport under the name 'breaking' and will be a discipline in the 2024 Paris edition, the Madhya Pradesh government is mulling to start a 'Break Dance Academy' to nurture talent, state sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said on Thursday.

It was included in the Olympics as it is very popular among youth and talents are being examined in many reality shows, she said.

"As we are aiming for an international medal, the sports department is organizing talent searches in this field to evaluate them so that in future an academy of break dance can be established in the state,” the minister said.

The aim of the government is that, besides the established sports, youth should exhibit their skills in new games as well and win medals, the minister said.

Madhya Pradesh is continuously enhancing its sports infrastructure to provide international level facilities and has been supporting sporting talent in all possible ways so that they progress in their respective fields, she added.

