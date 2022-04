Balaghat (MP), Apr 3 (PTI) A sub-adult tiger was found dead in Lalbarra forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Sunday, a senior official said.

The villagers spotted the carcass in the forest of Chikhlabaddi village under Lalbarra range on Sunday morning and informed the Forest Department team, he said.

The feline, around two-years old, is suspected to have died in a territorial fight as the carcass had a number of injury marks, said Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Balaghat, Narendra Kumar Sanodia.

He said that the carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines and the viscera was sent to a laboratory for examination.

Further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report findings, he said.

According to forest officials, more than 20 tigers are roaming in Lalbarra forest range.

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country.

The state has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

