New Delhi, April 3: India's exports touched a record high of $418 billion in 2021-22, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

"In March, India's exports touched around $40 billion which is itself a record as we have never bagged such a huge amount from exports in a month ever before," he added.

Addressing a media briefing here, Goyal said that during 2021-22, $30 billion export was recorded on a monthly basis, and this was despite the second and third wave of Coronavirus pandemic hitting the country hard.

The engineering goods exports hit a record $111 billion, of which about $16 billion worth goods were shipped to the U.S. alone. "Our MSME sector, farmers, everybody together took India to new heights successfully," Goyal said.

Mentioning about 'RRR' film, the Union Minister said it has been learnt that the film has done the highest-ever business of Rs 750 crore in the history of Indian cinema. Goyal said that similarly, Indian economy is also ready to break all records and the country has the capability to achieve impossible targets. Wheat Exports Likely to Cross USD 100 Lakh Tonnes During 2022-23, Says Piyush Goyal.

"The growth has occurred in sectors that has smaller enterprises and involves the agriculture sector. I congratulate the farmers for raising the agricultural produce. Wheat exports have grown from 2 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 to 21.55 lakh tonnes last year and to over 70 lakh tonnes in 2021-22," the Commerce Minister said. West Bengal: Several Crude Bombs Recovered Near Residence of Palash Sheikh, Later Defused in Bogtui Village.

Similar growth has been recorded in jute products, textiles, leather, gems and jewellery and other labour intensive sectors. "We will continue to work hard to enhance the capacity of MSMEs and farm sector to raise exports and create jobs," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2022 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).