Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the government will procure black moong at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In a conversation with ANI, he also said that the process of registrations will start on July 18.

Also Read | The Real Solutions Will Only Come Through Countries That Know How to Bring Together … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have produced black moong in the summers but their prices in the market are very low. Since we are a government of the farmers, we have decided to purchase the Moong at the MSP of Rs 7,275 per quintal," CM Chouhan said.

"Moong will be procured from the farmers only and for that registrations will start from July 18," he added.

Also Read | WPI Inflation Eases to 3-Month Low of 15.18% in June 2022.

Earlier in June, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had approved the increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2022-23, with the aim to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce.

"Dependence on imports has reduced. Farmers' income has increased. Approved rates are in line with the principle of fixing the MSPs at a level of at least 1.5 times," Minister Thakur had said in the press conference.

MSP stands for the Minimum Support Price which the government offers to pay to the crop producers, to ensure no loss to the farmers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)