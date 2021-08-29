Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly thrashing a man over suspicion of stealing vehicle batteries in Transport Nagar, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

"A case has been registered under Sections 307, 334 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. Search for other two absconding accused is underway," Sachindra Prasad, Rewa City Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

