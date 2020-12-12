Balaghat (MP), Dec 12 (PTI) Two women Naxals were killed in separate encounters with police in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

While one of the Naxals was killed around 11 pm on Friday, another one was eliminated around 7 am on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari told reporters.

"The two slain Maoists are yet to be identified officially. However, some people who were earlier associated with the rebels claimed on the basis of their pictures that one of them was from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and another one from Bastar in Chhattisgarh," he said.

The encounters took place under Kirnapur police station area, police said.

Tiwari said the police have received inputs that the Maoist leadership was pushing the rebels from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to Balaghat and Mandla in MP in order to further their plans in Maharashtra.

