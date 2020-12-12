Dehradun, December 12: Colleges in Uttarakhand are set to reopen from December 15, 2020 after a gap of nine months. The decision to reopen colleges, universities and other higher education institutions was taken by the state government in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday. In Uttarakhand, schools were reopened from November 2, with COVID-19 safety measures. However, the attendance remained low due to the risk of the infection.

The state cabinet has given permission to higher educational institutions to start conducting offline classes from December 15. According to reports, students will need to get RT-PCR tests done before attending the classes. Moreover, the students will also need to get letters of permission from their parents. Reports inform that the expert committee also proposed several other important measures and decision, to handle the COVID situation in the state. Unlock 5: Schools to Re-Open in Uttarakhand, 10th and 12th Classes to Start From November 1.

Here's the tweet:

Many states in India have decided to keep the schools closed till December 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Health has also allowed the reopening of schools across the country, as per the state governments’ discretion.

In Uttarakhand, the COVID-19 tally rose to 81,211 on Friday with 725 more people testing positive for the virus. The state reported nine fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,341. According to a bulletin, as many as 72,987 people have recovered from the infection in Uttarakhand, 949 have migrated out of the state and 5,934 are under treatment.

