Bhopal, Apr 17 (PTI) Two persons drowned in Sone river in Lanjhi area of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

Also Read | Heatwave in India: Tripura Shuts Government Schools Till April 23 Amid Scorching Heat.

The two youths, identified as Gyanesh Ghormore (19) and Ajay Ghormore (22), had gone to the river on Sunday after taking part in a religious ritual, he said.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed Initial Post-Mortem Report Reveals Gangster-Turned-Politician Was Shot in Head, Neck and Chest, Say Sources.

"Police was alerted about the two men not returning home till late Sunday evening, after which a search was mounted. Their clothes were found near the river. Their bodies were fished out on Monday by divers," Lanjhi Sub Divisional Officer of Police Durgesh Armo said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)