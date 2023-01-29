Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): BJP leader Uma Bharti has once again hit the headlines for her move against liquor sale in Madhya Pradesh.

Bharti on Saturday said, "New liquor policy will be introduced on January 31 in the state, till then I will remain in the shelter of God."

Ahead of the introduction of the new liquor policy, Bharti will stay at Panchmukhi Hanuman and Durga temple located in Ayodhya Nagar locality in the state capital Bhopal for the next three days demanding the policy be made more stringent.

Notably, a liquor shop is situated in front of the above-mentioned temple in the city. Bharti said, "The one to be destroyed is in front (liquor shop), the one from whom to gain power is behind (temple). I have come here because I had a lot of trouble. There is a temple of Goddess Durga and Lord Hanuman but in front of it just 50 metres away there is a liquor shop and bar."

"On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti when it was time of Navratri on October 2, 2022, a group of a few women had taken out a march against liquor sale. During this, the state government had made the announcement that they would consult on liquor policy and also said about revenue that would not consider it as a huge basis for recovery. The government also said that they had understood the problem of women and also would try to find a way for taverns," She said.

"I have full faith in CM Chouhan, but there is fear that those whom the government consulted may not have created any trouble. Now, I will hear on January 31, what decision has the government taken in the New Liquor Policy," She added.

"I believe that if the controlled liquor distribution system is implemented at my behest, then as many women will cast a vote that the record of 2003 will be repeated in Madhya Pradesh. Because everything gets washed away in alcohol as even Ladli Laxmiya is not safe to walk on the road and even residential people do not live happily. All the plans get destroyed and washed away in the flow of liquor. Therefore a healthy society has to be built and Madhya Pradesh will become the model state in the controlled liquor distribution system," Bharti added. (ANI)

