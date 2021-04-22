Dewas (MP), Apr 22 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide after three members of her family died of COVID-19 within a week's time in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas city.

The police, however, have not confirmed if the deaths of the three family members had occurred due to COVID-19 infection.

According to family sources, three members of Balkishan Garg's family, including his wife Chandrakala (75), eldest son Sanjay (51) and youngest son Swapneesh (48), had died of the infection within days of each other.

After witnessing the three deaths in the span of five days, the family's youngest daughter-in-law went into depression and allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on Wednesday, they claimed.

On getting information about the suicide, the police reached the Garg residence and sent the woman's body for post-mortem, Dewas city superintendent of police (CSP) Vivek Singh said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations are underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)