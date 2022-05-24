Dindori (MP), May 24 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was trampled to death when a herd of wild elephants attacked some houses at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Basi Deori village under the Shahpura police station limits, sub-divisional officer (SDO) of forest AK Sharma said.

The victim Kamlavati was sleeping in her hut, when the tuskers trampled her to death, while her husband managed to escape the attack, the official said.

The herd comprising two adult pachyderms and a calf had come from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and entered Basania forest in Dindori from adjoining Anuppur district after crossing Jolha river on Monday afternoon, he said.

The forest department had alerted villagers in Shahpur and Dindori range about the movement of the herd, the official said.

In search of food, the tuskers damaged three houses in Basi Deori village, he said.

The forest department has initiated the process of providing financial assistance to the family of the deceased and compensation for the property damage, the official added.

