Bhopal, Aug 23 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Monday asked the Jabalpur superintendent of police to take action against an outfit that called itself the 'International Human Rights Commission' and submit a report on the issue by October 8.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang-Rape by an Auto Driver and His Accomplices, 2 Arrested.

The directive from MPHRC chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain came after Jabalpur resident SC Batalia complained about this so-called commission, MPHRC public relations deputy director Ghanshyam Sirsam told PTI.

Also Read | Centre Issues Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates to Clinical Trial Participants of COVISHIELD and COVAXIN Through Co-WIN.

He said the complainant had informed that this outfit's "Jabalpur unit" had organised a press conference to announce their "working body", and that it was misusing the name of the human rights' commission.

Sirsam said the MPHRC, on August 24, 2017, had taken cognizance of the misuse of the human rights commission name and had directed state divisional commissioners, collectors and superintendents of police to curb such such phony commissions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)