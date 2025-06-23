Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The Lok Sabha members will soon be able to mark their attendance at the designated seats in the House, Speaker Om Birla said here on Monday.

Birla said the facility to register the attendance of members in the House will be made on the tablet computers fixed at their designated seats to access parliamentary papers and the list of business for the day.

Also Read | Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here's a Fact Check of Viral Claim.

Members of Parliament mark their attendance either on physical registers kept in the lobbies of their respective Houses -- the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.

Birla had last year given the members the option to mark their attendance in the House using a digital pen on an electronic tablet as part of efforts to make Parliament paperless.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Monsoon Likely To Arrive in National Capital on June 24; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms.

The members are required to mark their attendance in the register to receive their daily allowance during Parliament sessions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)