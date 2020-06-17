Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | MPSC Preliminary Examination on September 13

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 05:54 PM IST
Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has revised dates of various examinations conducted by it and will now hold them between September and November, an official said on Wednesday.

The MPSC preliminary examination, which was to be held in April but was deferred in view of the coronavirus outbreak, will be conducted on September 13, said the commission official.

The state service preliminary exam will now be conducted on September 13, while Class-II exams (for various government posts) and combined preliminary exams for the current year will be held on October 11, he said.

The Maharashtra Engineering Service preliminary exams for 2020 (earlier scheduled in May) will now be held on November 1, he said.

All these exams are generally held in April-May every year. The MPSC conducts recruitment examinations for Group A, B and C posts, among others, in the state administration. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

