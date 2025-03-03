Bhopal, Mar 3 (PTI) The election commissions of Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), under which the MPSEC will provide equipment and training for the upcoming urban body polls in the northern state, an official said on Monday.

The MoU was signed at the ongoing 31st National Conference of State Election Commissioners at Pench National Park in Seoni district, the official said.

As per the agreement, the MPSEC will provide 7,000 EVMs and other equipment for the upcoming urban body elections in Jammu and Kashmir and will train the polling staff, he said.

The official said efforts will be taken to implement in Jammu and Kashmir the innovations made in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that as a pilot project, it will help adopt the concept of paperless booths in select places in Jammu and Kashmir.

MPSEC secretary Abhishek Singh and JKSEC secretary Sushil Kumar signed the MoU in the presence of state Election Commissioner Manoj Srivastava.

The official said the participating state election commissioners also observed the model of a paperless booth of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion.

