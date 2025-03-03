Raipur, March 3: In a significant move, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to increase dearness allowance for its employees to 53 per cent to be paid in April with the March month's wages. This announcement was made by state Finance Minister, O.P. Choudhary while presenting the Rs 1.65 lakh crore Budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Monday in the Assembly.

During his 100-page handwritten budget speech, the Finance Minister unveiled a slew of benefits and introduced 11 new schemes. Among them, the Minister allocated additional funds to the 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana,' raising it to Rs 5,500 crore to provide more financial assistance to women in the tribal-dominated state. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai-Led Govt Orders Transfer of Bureaucrats, 63 Officials Get New Assignments in Major Reshuffle Ahead of Municipal and Panchayat Elections.

The budget, themed "Gati," includes a range of populist measures, such as Rs 5 crore for a Metro Rail line survey between Raipur and Durg, and Rs 10,000 crore for the Krishak Unnati Yojana.

While last year's budget focused on the theme of GYAN (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, and Nari), this year's budget aims to drive progress in the state under the theme of GYAN ke liye "GATI" (Good Governance, Accelerating Infrastructure, Technology, Industrial Growth). Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Presents BJP Government's One-year Report Card, Highlights Key Achievements.

This approach seeks to build on the progress made this financial year and continue the journey towards achieving the goals for 2030, as part of the Amrit Kaal Vision of 2047.

A major highlight of the budget is the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for the Krishak Unnati Yojana, aimed at boosting agricultural prosperity. Additionally, Rs 8,500 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) to upgrade rural housing. Welfare schemes Mukhyamantri Khadyann Sahayata Yojana have also received substantial funding of Rs 4,500 crore, reinforcing the government's commitment to empowering women and ensuring food security.

Furthermore, Rs 3,500 crore has been earmarked to provide free electricity for agricultural pumps of up to 5 HP, easing the financial burden on farmers. Infrastructure development remains a key priority, with Rs 2,000 crore allocated for new road construction under the Public Works Department.

The Finance Minister also announced plans to enhance rural connectivity, with a provision of Rs 845 crore for rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), and Rs 500 crore earmarked to connect Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) habitations through the PM-JANMAN Sadak Nirman Yojana.

