New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, would be organising a two-day Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Zonal Conference-cum-Stakeholder Consultation and Progress Review Workshop on Monday and Tuesday, at the Auditorium Hall, Symbiosis Skill and Professional University, Pune, Maharashtra.

According to an official release, the Conference will bring together representatives of 152 Jan Shikshan Sansthans from 11 States and Union Territories, along with officials from MSDE, the Directorate of Jan Shikshan Sansthan (DJSS), the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) and other key stakeholders.

Also Read | Jhansi Horror: Man Murders Girlfriend, Burns Body Parts for a Week to Destroy Evidence (Watch Video).

The Jan Shikshan Sansthan Scheme is a Central Sector Scheme implemented by MSDE through non-governmental organisations, focusing on non-formal vocational training for non-literate and neo-literate persons, school dropouts, and marginalised sections of society, with special emphasis on women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities, and other disadvantaged groups.

At present, 294 JSSs are operational across 26 States and 7 Union Territories, delivering skill training in 51 NSQF-aligned courses and supporting livelihood creation at the grassroots level, as per the release.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Younger Brother Allegedly Pushes Sibling to Death After Liquor Row Over Glasses.

As of December 31, the JSS Scheme has trained over 34 lakh beneficiaries, of which 28.3 lakh are women, highlighting the Scheme's strong focus on women-led development. Training is delivered largely at the doorstep level through sub-centres, particularly in aspirational districts, tribal regions, left-wing extremism-affected areas, border and remote locations.

According to the official release, the Pune Conference will serve as a key institutional platform to review the physical and financial progress of participating JSSs during FY 2025-26.

It will also undertake structured stakeholder consultations on policy refinements, guideline refinements, and implementation challenges, and strengthen the capacities of JSS functionaries in employability skills, entrepreneurship development, livelihood promotion, credit linkages, and financial management.

It will also identify demand-driven and emerging skill areas, including the use of Artificial Intelligence and digital tools in programme implementation

The Conference will also feature thematic capacity-building sessions, an exposure visit to modern skill laboratories at Symbiosis Skill and Professional University, and a product exhibition showcasing best practices and locally developed JSS products.

A Valedictory Session on Tuesday will be addressed by senior officials of the Ministry, including Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, MSDE, Government of India, during which key outcomes and recommendations of the Conference will be consolidated to inform future strengthening of the JSS Scheme.

The Zonal Conference forms part of MSDE's ongoing efforts to enhance the effectiveness, quality and outreach of community-based skilling initiatives, in alignment with the Government of India's vision of inclusive growth and a skilled, self-reliant Bharat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)