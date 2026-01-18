Jhansi, January 18: A chilling murder case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, where a man allegedly killed his live-in partner, dismembered her body, and attempted to dispose of the remains by burning them over several days. The accused, identified as Brijbhan, a retired railway employee, has been taken into custody following the recovery of a half-burnt body packed inside a blue box.

According to police, the incident came to light late Saturday night when Brijbhan booked an auto-rickshaw and boarded it with the sealed box. Midway through the journey, he reportedly made an excuse to get down and fled the spot, abandoning the box inside the vehicle. The auto driver grew suspicious after noticing a strong foul smell and water dripping from the box. He immediately alerted the police at around 2 am.

Man Arrested After Girlfriend’s Dismembered, Half-Burnt Body Found in Box

यूपी | झांसी में बॉयफ्रेंड राम सिंह परिहार ने गर्लफ्रेंड प्रीति की हत्या कर दी। लाश एक हफ्ते तक कमरे पर छिपाए रखी। फिर अपने बेटे से लोहे का नीला बॉक्स और कुछ लकड़ियां मंगवाई। 16 जनवरी की रात लाश जलाकर हड्डी और राख उस बॉक्स में भर दीं। अगली रात राम सिंह ने एक टैक्सी बुक की। टैक्सी… pic.twitter.com/zUioHVNzea — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 18, 2026

थाना सीपरी बाजार क्षेत्रान्तर्गत बक्से में मिले अधजले शव व हड्डियाँ प्राप्त होने पर तत्काल सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है, 03 संदिग्धों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। इस प्रकरण में की जा रही कार्यवाही के संबंध में पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर की बाइट pic.twitter.com/waXhro44Am — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) January 18, 2026

When police reached the location and opened the box, they were shocked to find a half-burnt human body along with bones and ashes. Acting on information provided by the auto driver, police traced the accused to his residence in Brahm Nagar area of Sipri Bazaar and detained him for questioning. Prayagraj Horror: Army Jawan Kills Instagram Girlfriend, Buries Body in Orchard After She Pressures Him for Marriage in UP (Watch Videos).

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the deceased was Preeti, aged around 40, who had been living in a live-in relationship with Brijbhan. Investigators believe the accused murdered her and then systematically burned one body part each day for nearly a week in an attempt to destroy evidence. He was allegedly planning to dump the remaining burnt parts when the auto driver’s alert foiled the plan. Jharkhand Shocker: Teen Boy Kills Girlfriend, Posts Murder Video on Social Media, Then Dies by Suicide in Lohardaga Jungle.

Police have registered a murder case and further investigation is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Jhansi Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).