Hyderabad, January 18: A tragic confrontation between two brothers during Sankranti festivities ended in a fatality in Hyderabad’s Nacharam area on the night of January 14. Leonard Angelo Sayars, 29, was arrested for allegedly pushing his elder stepbrother, 30-year-old Stafford Rohan Sayars, off the terrace of their three-story residential building following a heated argument over liquor glasses and cigarettes.

The incident occurred around midnight as the family was celebrating the festival. According to police reports, Stafford was on the terrace flying kites and consuming alcohol with a friend when he invited Leonard to join them. What began as a social gathering quickly soured as a trivial dispute escalated into a physical altercation, leading Leonard to allegedly pin his brother against a wall before throwing him over the railing. Hyderabad Shocker: Mother Kills Twins Over Illness, Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor in Telangana.

The Nacharam police stated that the argument was fueled by intoxication and long-standing personal grudges. Witnesses reported that the disagreement began over the sharing of a liquor glass and cigarettes. As the tension rose, Leonard reportedly assaulted his brother, eventually pushing him from the third-floor terrace.

Neighbors and family members, alerted by the commotion, found Stafford with severe head injuries on the ground below. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital but was declared dead by medical staff. Hyderabad Shocker: Class 4 Student Dies by Hanging Himself in Washroom After Returning From School.

Following the incident, the victim’s mother, Michelle Rosario, filed a formal complaint alleging that the accused had held a grudge against her son and took advantage of his intoxicated state to harass him. Based on this testimony and preliminary evidence, the Nacharam police registered a case of murder.

Leonard Angelo Sayars was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Officials have confirmed that further investigations are underway to reconstruct the exact sequence of events and determine if other factors contributed to the fatal fall.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

