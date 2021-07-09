Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (MSN) on Friday announced that it has entered into a licence agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of COVID-19 2- Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) in India.

"MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (MSN) today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Defence Research & Development Establishment (DRDE), Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) establishments of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of 2- Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) in India," the official release said.

Developed by DRDO, 2-DG has been granted permission by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the Emergency Use of this drug as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.

MSN labs will be launching the 2-DG as a twice a day product in sachet form under the brand name MSN 2D in the strength of 2.34 g.

As part of the COVID treatment range, MSN has already launched other anti-viral medications like Oseltamivir capsules under the brand name ''OSELOW''; anti COVID medications like Favipiravir under the brand name ''FAVILOW"; Baricitinib under the brand name ''BARIDOZ" and antifungal medication like Posaconazole under the brand name ''POSAONE".

Further, in its determination to fight against COVID, MSN is conducting clinical trials with investigational drugs like Aviptadil on severe hospitalised patients and with Molnupiravir on mild and moderate COVID patients.

2-DG, an oral drug was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's.

It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care.

The emergency use approval for anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug was granted on May 1, 2021.

The 2-DG drug comes in powder form in the sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water.

It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique.

The drug reportedly reduces a patient's average recovery time by two and a half days and oxygen demand by upto 40 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)