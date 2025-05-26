New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday asked a couple engaged in divorce proceedings to go on a dinner tonight to iron out their grievances and settle the dispute amicably.

A bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing a plea filed by a fashion entrepreneur seeking permission to travel abroad with her three-year-old child.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Places Flowerpot on Bureaucrat's Head at Patna Event, RJD Questions His 'Mental State' (Watch Video).

"You have a three-year-old child. What is the ego between the parties? Our canteen may not be so good for this. We will provide you another drawing room. Meet over dinner tonight. Much can happen over a cup of coffee," the bench observed.

The top court asked the couple to swallow the past like a bitter pill and think about the future.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shala Darpan Class 8th Result 2025 Out at rajshaladarpan.nic.in: RBSE Releases Class 8 Board Exam Results, Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Grades.

Observing that it expects a positive outcome, the apex court posted the matter for Tuesday.

"On prayer made by senior counsel for the petitioner for the travel of the petitioner along with the minor child, we have directed both parties to interact with each other and revert to the court tomorrow," the bench said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)