Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Kashmir Zone Police on Friday denied Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti's allegations that she had been illegally detained, saying that she had just been advised to postpone her visit to Pulwama due to security concerns.

"PDP leader Ms Mehbooba Mufti is not under house arrest. She was requested to postpone her visit to Pulwama purely due to security reasons," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Mufti had alleged that she had been "illegally detained yet again" and that her daughter Iltija had been placed under house arrest.

"I've been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid's family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers and their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case," Mufti said in a tweet.

Mufti was released on October 14 after being in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state.

She had earlier slammed the Central government over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said she will only raise the tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back. (ANI)

