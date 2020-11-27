Sirmaur, November 27: A person, found without a face mask in public, will be immediately arrested in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The authorities on Friday announced strict punishment for not wearing face masks in public in view of the COVID-19 situation. According to the Sirmaur Superintendent of Police, if a person is found guilty of not wearing mask, s/he will face jail or have to pay a heft fine up to Rs 5,000. Over 800 New COVID-19 Cases in Himachal, 13 More Die.

"Any person found not wearing mask shall be liable to arrest without warrant and on conviction shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to eight days or fine which may extend up to Rs 5,000," news agency ANI quoted Sirmaur Superintendent of Police as saying. As part of the government's door-to-door testing campaign, a total of 612 survey teams have been formed to collect health-related information from 5.82 lakh people in Sirmaur district. COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh: All Residents of Thorang Village in Lahaul Test Coronavirus Positive Except For One, Tourists Not Allowed in Region.

Thirteen more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to 603 on Friday, while 830 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 38,328 in the state. Of the fresh fatalities, 7 were reported from Shimla, two from Kangra and one each from Kinnaur, Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti and Solan.

