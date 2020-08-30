Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) Shia Muslims in Kolkata and its adjoining areas observed Muharram without taking out processions due to the COVID-19 situation.

They prayed in the remembrance of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Imam Hussain in small gatherings by maintaining social distancing norms.

"The community members respected the Supreme Court's decision to not give permission for processions and observed the martyrdom of Imam Hussain by wearing black dresses and following the rituals in a low-key manner," Syed Meher Abbas Rizvi, a prominent Shia leader in the city, told PTI.

Muharram processions were not taken out in any area including Park Circus, Rajabazar, Kidderpore, Iqbalpur, Mominpur and Metiabruz, he said.

'Tazias' were kept in different localities of Kamarhati on the northern outskirts of the city but were not taken out in processions.

Nakhoda Masjid Imam Maulana Mohammed Shafique Qasmi said the day was observed in a solemn manner by respecting the apex court's order in view of the COVID-19 situation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for maintaining peace and amity during the day.

"Let us take the pledge to remain united on the holy occasion of Muharram," she said in a Facebook post.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted,"The martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S.) will always remain imprinted in human history for sacrifice and fight for justice..."

"His emphasis on equality as well as fairness is noteworthy. For him, there was nothing more important than the values of truth, equality, fairness and justice," he added.

