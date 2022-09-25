New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Sunday said he has declined the central government's offer to be the next Attorney General of India.

Rohatgi told PTI that there was no specific reason behind his decision.

Also Read | Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Last Rites Held at NIT Ghat, NH 58 Blocked in Protest.

The Centre had offered the post of AG to Rohatgi earlier this month to succeed K K Venugopal, 91, whose term will end on September 30.

Rohatgi was the AG from June 2014 to June 2017. He was succeeded by Venugopal, who was appointed to the post in July 2017.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Govt Likely To Revise Minimum Qualifying Service Required for Promotion of Employees; Check Details Here.

The AG usually has a tenure of three years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)