Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Mumbai reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases on the second consecutive day, taking its tally to 2,52,888 on Tuesday, while 1,043 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, with 801 more people testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally reached 2,52,888.

The death toll climbed to 10,122 with 23 fresh fatalities, significantly lower than Monday. On Monday, the city had reported 804 new cases and 37 fatalities.

This is a significant drop from early days of this month when city's daily COVID-19 cases had crossed the 2,500- mark.

On Tuesday, 1,043 more people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 2,22,501, about 88 per cent of the total infections reported so far.

According to the BMC, Mumbai has only 19,290 active COVID-19 cases at present.

