Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): To ensure a seamless transition of ground handling services at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has appointed Indo Thai Airport Services as the interim ground handling provider for the next three months, effective immediately.

The decision follows a joint meeting with all affected airlines to facilitate a smooth handover from Celebi NAS Airport Services, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Stage-I GRAP Measures Enforced Across NCR AQI Remains 'Poor'.

Indo Thai Airport Services, a certified ground handler operating at nine airports across India, will collaborate with MIAL to maintain existing Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and ensure high-quality service delivery.

MIAL will oversee the transfer of all Celebi NAS employees at CSMIA to Indo Thai Airport Services under their current employment terms, safeguarding jobs and ensuring operational continuity.

Also Read | .

Additionally, Indo Thai Airport Services will lease all ground handling equipment from Celebi NAS to maintain service standards.

MIAL announced that within the next three days, it will launch a Request for Proposal (RFP) process to onboard a long-term ground handling partner, with the selection expected to be finalised within three months.

A spokesperson for MIAL assured airline partners that ground handling operations at CSMIA will remain unaffected, emphasising uninterrupted services and the highest standards for passengers and airlines.

"MIAL is committed to protecting employee welfare, maintaining operational excellence, and serving the national interest," the spokesperson said.

CSMIA, one of India's busiest airports, continues to prioritise seamless operations and passenger satisfaction during this transition.

Over the next five years, the Mumbai airport will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the creation of airport infrastructure and recover a total revenue of Rs 7,600 crore from an expected 229 million passengers.

Mumbai Airport has been committed to consistently improving passenger convenience, operational efficiency, and the long-term sustainability of one of India's landmark aviation hubs.

Key initiatives include the Domestic-to-Domestic Transfer Facility at T2, the new Taxiway Z to improve on-time performance and support sustainable airport operations, the introduction of eGates to manage congestion at entry to the terminal, free inter-terminal coach transfers, and FASTag-enabled parking, among other passenger-centric advancements. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)