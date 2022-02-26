Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has blocked a special corridor for Indian students who had been evacuated from Ukraine and would be arriving in Mumbai by AI1944 at ETA at 8 pm on Saturday, said CSMIA spokesperson.

"In light of the current crisis in Ukraine, CSMIA is extending full support to the evacuation of the stranded Indian students who are arriving in Mumbai today by AI1944 at ETA 20:00 hours," stated the CSMIA spokesperson.

Also Read | Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Launches Polio National Immunization Day 2022, Administers Polio Drops to Children.

The airport has blocked a special corridor for the arriving passengers. As per the guidelines laid down by the Government, the Airport Health Organization (APHO) team at the airport will be conducting mandatory temperature checks, added the CSMIA spokesperson.

Passengers would be required to produce either a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report at the time of arrival, stated the CSMIA spokesperson.

Also Read | Odisha Panchayat Election Result 2022: BJD Leading in 249 Zilla Parishad Seats Followed by BJP 32 and Congress in 13.

In case any passenger is not able to show any of the documents at the time of arrival, they will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport, where the cost would be borne by the airport, as per the CSMIA spokesperson.

These passengers would be able to leave the airport, post-testing negative. If any passenger is tested positive, they shall be clinically managed as per the protocols laid down by the Government.

Besides, CSMIA is undertaking steps to smoothen the process for the young students arriving at the airport. It has fenced in a special area at the airport for the arriving passengers to sit and will provide them with free WiFi codes, distribute food and water bottles, and provide them with any guidance or medical assistance if required at the time of arrival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)