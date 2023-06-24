Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) The Mumbai police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) seized mephedrone worth Rs 30 lakh and arrested two alleged peddlers from Sewri area, an official said on Saturday.

The police had received information about smugglers running a drug racket at abandoned buildings in Sewri area, the official said.

The ANC's Azad Maidan unit, which was patrolling the area, apprehended two suspects near Minerva Mill compound late on Friday night, he said.

The team recovered 150 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 30 lakh from the accused and also found a weighing scale and plastic pouches, the official said.

One of the accused belongs to Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, while the other hails from Maharashtra's Jalna, he said.

The ANC has arrested 103 people, including nine foreign nationals, and seized drugs of worth Rs 25.52 crore so far this year, the official said.

