Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and seized 663 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS), the Mumbai police said.

According to the police, "It has been disclosed that accused number one was sending cash to the Varanasi-based pharma owner, accused number three for the illicit drug business. ANC team went to Varanasi (UP) and apprehended the Pharma owner at Varanasi."

Meanwhile, the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Ghatkopar unit registered a case on June 2, 2023, and seized 663 kgs of CBCS bottles from two accused.

During the interrogation, it was further revealed that accused number one was getting benefits from another Varanasi-based person accused no 4, who was helping him with this drug business, police said.

Accordingly, the trap was laid and apprehended accused no 4 and the Anti Narcotics Cell team took transit remand from Varanasi Chief Magistrate and on Tuesday produced before Additional Chief MM court.

Moreover, both accused were remanded till June 30, 2023, and further investigation is underway, police added.

Earlier on June 24, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police arrested two drug peddlers from the Sewri area, recovering MDMA drugs worth Rs 30 lakh.

One of the arrested accused belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Gonda and is studying in HSC while another one is from Maharashtra's Jalna and is an auto driver in the city.

"Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Azad Maidan unit Crime branch, Mumbai arrested two drug peddlers with 150 grams of MD (Mephedrone) worth Rs 30 lakhs approx in the Sewri area of Mumbai," Mumbai police said in a statement. (ANI)

