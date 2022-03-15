Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) The BMC has provided Mumbai police over 20 spots to keep abandoned vehicles that are getting picked up as part of an ongoing drive, an official said on Tuesday.

These spots include Lodha Public Parking Lot in Kala Chowki, near Juhu Depot, Goregaon, Mulund dumping ground, Vikhroli village, he said.

"Operation Khatara is underway to remove these abandoned vehicles, which occupy space along roads and put pressure on the availability of parking slots. With BMC giving us spots to keep vehicles that are being seized, the drive will be expanded," the official added.

Incidentally, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has also tweeted about the issue of such "khataras" and had called the BMC providing spots like the dumping ground for storing abandoned vehicles as "great news".

