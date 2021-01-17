Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday lifted the fine charged for not wearing masks inside private vehicles in Mumbai.

However, wearing masks is still mandatory in public transports.

BMC made wearing masks or covering the face mandatory since April 2020 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

According to the state health department, as many as 530 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the city's total number of cases to 3,02,753. (ANI)

