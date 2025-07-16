Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Central Railway's Mumbai Division on Wednesday hosted a special Station Mahotsav at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), formerly known as Victoria Terminus, to celebrate the station's 137-year legacy and its historic role in India's railway journey.

The event was part of Indian Railways' broader initiative to honour all railway stations in the country that are over 100 years old. Through these Station Mahotsavs, the Railways aims to reconnect the public, especially the younger generation, with the deep-rooted history, architecture, and legacy of Indian rail transport.

A unique "Station Festival" was organised on Wednesday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) by the Mumbai Division of Central Railway, highlighting the rich heritage and legacy of Indian Railways.

The one-day exhibition showcased rare archival documents, vintage railway models, historical models, and displays that portrayed the evolution of rail transport in India. Held within the historic CSMT premises.

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, stated that the event was a significant step towards reconnecting people with the historic identity of Indian Railways.

"The railways have been an integral part of India's social and economic fabric for over a century. Through this Station Festival, we wanted to remind citizens, especially the younger generation, of the legacy, innovation, and cultural significance that Indian Railways represents. Exhibiting rare documents and heritage visuals allows people to appreciate the journey we've undertaken and the future we're building upon."

Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Victorian Gothic building continues to serve millions of passengers while retaining its architectural grandeur and cultural significance.

The exhibition was open to the public from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM with free entry. The event is part of Central Railway's broader initiative to foster public engagement and awareness around railway heritage and culture. (ANI)

