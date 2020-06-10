India News | Mumbai Constable Dies of COVID-19; 35 State Cops Dead So Far

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Coronavirus claimed the life of one more police personnel in Mumbai on Wednesday, which took the death toll due to the infection in the state police department to 35, officials said.

Due to the death of the policeman, a 54-year-old constable, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the city's police force went up to 21, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi LG Anil Baijal Directs Hospitals to Display Bed Availability on LED Boards Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

"The constable died during treatment at a hospital in suburban Jogeshwari, where he had been undergoing treatment since Sunday. He was attached to Meghwadi Police Station," he added.

Senior Inspector of Meghwadi Police Station, Sudhir Nigudkar, said, "The constable lived with his parents, wife and a son."

Also Read | Goa Govt Not to Make Fresh Recruitment Till December 2020, Bans Fresh Capital Expenditure to Combat Financial Crunch Amid COVID-19.

On June 1, the constable's mother had tested positive for the infection and was admitted to a Worli-based hospital, he said.

"In the Mumbai police force alone, at least 21 personnel have lost their lives due to coronavirus so far, while the state-level death toll within the department is 35 till now," another official said.

Till Sunday, as many as 2,562 police personnel had tested positive for the deadly disease in Maharashtra, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)