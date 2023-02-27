Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Mumbai Police has launched a search for a man after they were alerted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said on Monday.

The e-mail sent by the NIA was about an individual, and our probe is on, a senior police official said without elaborating.

Also Read | One Rank-One Pension: Supreme Court Seeks Explanation From Centre Over OROP Arrears Payment Issue to Retired Army Personnel.

"Though this is an old e-mail, Mumbai police are on alert, and a search operation to trace the suspect is on," he said.

He added the "suspect" hails from Madhya Pradesh, and the NIA has provided basic details about him to Mumbai Police.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Arrested: CBI Seeks 5-Day Custody of Delhi Deputy CM, He Claims No Evidence Against Him in Excise Policy Scam Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)