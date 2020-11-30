Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): To mark the 551 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, devotees offered prayers at the Sri Guru Nanak Darbar at Andheri in Mumbai on Monday.

Greeting the people, President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara in the President's Estate and paid homage on the occasion of Prakash Purab.

"On the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, President Kovind inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara in the President's Estate and paid his homage," President of India, the official account of the President's Office, tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also wished people.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima.

Yesterday, several churches in Mumbai opened to the public after about nine months of closure. All religious places of worship had been closed during the nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.As many as 1,097 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

