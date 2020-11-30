Haridwar, November 30: Amid the novel coronavirus crisis, the administration in Haridwar barred pilgrims from other states to take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Monday. However, after traders, the Akhada Parishad, Ganga Sabha, priests criticised the move, the district administration allowed the local people to take the ritual bath. Kartika Purnima 2020 HD Images, Greetings, Quotes & Wishes.

Normally, lakhs of people used to show up for the holy dip, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only around 45,000 people showed up. Locals thronged Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri and adjacent Ganga ghats for the ritual bath.

“We thank the administration for allowing local pilgrims and those from other states coming for immersion of ashes and pre-scheduled religious events. Approximately 40 to 50 thousand pilgrims arrived at Ganga ghats,” said Ganga Sabha president Pradeep Jha was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Ganga Sabha ensured that social distancing and wearing masks norms were followed at the ghats. While locals were fortunate, police turned away pilgrims from other states. Border posts at multiple locations were barricaded all day.

