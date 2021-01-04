Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in slum-dominated Dharavi in Mumbai increased by five to reach 3,826 on Monday, though the number of active cases stood at 24, an official said.

So far, 3,490 people have been discharged post recovery, he added.

With 6.5 lakh people crammed into an area of 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi, which got on to the COVID-19 map on April 1 last year, is considered among the densest urban settlements in the world.

